Purple Innovation gains after Coliseum Capital increases stake to over 23%
Dec. 21, 2021 8:26 AM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) rallies after Coliseum Capital Management discloses that it boosted its stake in the mattress company to 23.7%.
- Coliseum Capital Management swept in between December 16 and December 20 to purchase 7.54M shares at prices ranging from $9.49 to $12.25. The company's co-founder Adam Gray sits on the board of Purple Innovation.
- The added confidence from CCM in the retailer follows a CEO change earlier in the month.
- Shares of Purple Innovation (PRPL) are up 4.90% premarket to $12.85. PRPL still trades about 50% below its 200-day moving average.