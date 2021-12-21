Purple Innovation gains after Coliseum Capital increases stake to over 23%

  • Purple Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) rallies after Coliseum Capital Management discloses that it boosted its stake in the mattress company to 23.7%.
  • Coliseum Capital Management swept in between December 16 and December 20 to purchase 7.54M shares at prices ranging from $9.49 to $12.25. The company's co-founder Adam Gray sits on the board of Purple Innovation.
  • The added confidence from CCM in the retailer follows a CEO change earlier in the month.
  • Shares of Purple Innovation (PRPL) are up 4.90% premarket to $12.85. PRPL still trades about 50% below its 200-day moving average.
