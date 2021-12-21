Hot Stocks: NKE, RAD, MU rise on earnings; GIS falls; NKLA reaches SEC settlement
Dec. 21, 2021 8:29 AM ETNIKE, Inc. (NKE)RAD, MU, GIS, NKLABy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Earnings news represented the dominant theme in Tuesday's pre-market action. Nike (NYSE:NKE), Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) all found buyers in the wake of their quarterly results.
- The release of financial figures had the opposite impact on General Mills (NYSE:GIS). The packaged food maker dropped in the wake of a disappointing bottom line.
- In other news, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) ticked higher in pre-market trading after it reached a deal with regulators to settle charges related to its former CEO.
Gainers
- Nike (NKE) jumped nearly 4% in pre-market action following the release of better-than-expected earnings for its latest quarter. Revenue edged up about 1% to $11.4B, as supply chain disruptions limited its ability to meet demand during the fiscal period.
- Earnings news also gave a boost to Rite Aid (RAD). Shares advanced 2% after the drug store chain reported a surprise non-GAAP profit for Q3. The firm also raised its adjusted EBITDA forecast for the full year.
- Micron Technology (MU) was another earnings-inspired gainer before the opening bell. The company topped expectations on both its top and bottom lines, sparking an 8% pre-market rally.
- MU also issued a rosy revenue forecast, saying it expected a top-line figure of $7.5B. Analysts were looking for a number around $7.3B.
- Elsewhere, electric vehicle maker Nikola (NKLA) announced a settlement with the SEC related an investor fraud probe centered around founder and former CEO Trevor Milton. Under the agreement, NKLA will pay $125M over the next two years. NKLA rose about 3% on the news.
Decliner
- General Mills (GIS) came under pressure during the pre-market period, weighed down by disappointing earnings for its latest quarter. The firm's revenue exceeded consensus, rising by 6% to a level just above $5B.
- Looking to track Wall Street's biggest movers throughout the session? Turn to SA's On The Move section.