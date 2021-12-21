Main Street Capital exits CAI Software investment for $12.9M gain
Dec. 21, 2021 8:34 AM ETMain Street Capital (MAIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) exits its debt and equity investments in CAI Software upon the recapitalization of CAI to a technology-focused buyer.
- CAI delivers mission-critical enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems and warehouse management systems software.
- Main Street (MAIN) realizes a gain of $10.3M on the CAI exit, and receives total dividends of $2.6M over the investment period.
- On a cumulative basis since the company's initial investment in CAI on October, 2014, it realizes an annual internal rate of return of 54.1% and a 7.1x money invested return on its equity investments in CAI. Including debt investments in CAI, Main Street (MAIN) realizes an annual internal rate of return of 16.9% and a 1.5x money invested return.
- Last week, Main Street launched a new portfolio investment.