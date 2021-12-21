Main Street Capital exits CAI Software investment for $12.9M gain

Dec. 21, 2021

Olivier Le Moal/iStock via Getty Images

  • Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) exits its debt and equity investments in CAI Software upon the recapitalization of CAI to a technology-focused buyer.
  • CAI delivers mission-critical enterprise resource planning, manufacturing execution systems and warehouse management systems software.
  • Main Street (MAIN) realizes a gain of $10.3M on the CAI exit, and receives total dividends of $2.6M over the investment period.
  • On a cumulative basis since the company's initial investment in CAI on October, 2014, it realizes an annual internal rate of return of 54.1% and a 7.1x money invested return on its equity investments in CAI. Including debt investments in CAI, Main Street (MAIN) realizes an annual internal rate of return of 16.9% and a 1.5x money invested return.
  • Last week, Main Street launched a new portfolio investment.
