1847 Goedeker announces $25 million share buyback plan
Dec. 21, 2021 8:38 AM ET1847 Goedeker Inc - Warrants (01/01/9999) (GOED.WS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- 1847 Goedeker's (NYSE:GOED) board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $25 million of its outstanding shares of common stock in the open market.
- The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
- “Now that we have begun implementing a clear strategy focused on ecommerce growth, our leadership has been able to establish an accretive capital allocation philosophy. In addition to prioritizing investments in talent, technology and our fulfillment capabilities, we want to be able to buy back shares when our own financial position and market conditions permit. The Company’s decision to authorize a share repurchase program at this time should signal the conviction that our Board and management have in the Company’s strategy. While our primary emphasis will remain on building a long-term foundation for a category-leading business, we intend to be decisive when there are opportunities to enhance stockholder value and make good on our commitment to strengthen the Company’s capital structure. I am confident in this approach as a sizable stockholder and given my family’s sizable holdings”, says Albert Fouerti, CEO.
- Shares of GOED are down 72% YTD.