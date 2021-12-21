PhaseBio ends mid-stage trial of pulmonary arterial hypertension DRUG due to COVID impacts

  • PhaseBio (NASDAQ:PHAS) has ended early a phase 2b trial of pemziviptadil, its pulmonary arterial hypertension candidate, due to COVID-19 impacts.
  • The company says the pandemic has impacted manufacturing, associated drug supply, and the rate of enrollment in the study.
  • "With the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on this Phase 2b clinical trial, we believe a full evaluation of the program makes sense at this time and that any positive data generated could help galvanize support for the future development of pemziviptadil," CEO Jonathan Mow said.
  • PhaseBio had enrolled 50% of the target population in the mid-stage trial.
  • The company will reallocate resources to bentracimab (for reversal of ticagrelor), which is in phase 3, and other pipeline candidates, including PB6440 for resistant hypertension.
  • Read about phase 3 data for bentracimab.
