Sanderson Farms planned sale to Continental Grain/Cargill gets DOJ second request

Dec. 21, 2021

  • Continental Grain and Cargill's planned acquisition of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) received a "second request" from the Dept. of Justice in regards to its antitrust review of the deal. SAFM shares fell 0.7% in premarket trading.
  • The companies received a second request from the DOJ on Dec. 20, according to SAFM 10-K filing. The companies continues to cooperate with the DOJ staff and expect the transaction will be completed in the first half of next year.
  • The disclosure comes after Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) last month called for a DOJ probe into rising poultry prices and industry consolidation. In addition, the Biden administration in early September said that meatpacker consolidation is causing higher prices at the supermarket.
  • Recall August, Sanderson Farms buyout is expected to attract the scrutiny of regulators.
