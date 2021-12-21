Bakkt stock climbs after pact with Manasquan Bank to offer crypto access
Dec. 21, 2021 8:53 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Shares of Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) climb about 5% in pre-market trading after Manasquan Bank says it will participate in the company's early adopter program to offer retail clients access to crypto.
- Bakkt's (BKKT) early adopter program is expected to launch in Q2 2022.
- "It's clear that cryptocurrency is the center of the Web3 economy, in which consumers can participate in new value creation and exchange with digital assets," said Bakkt Chief Revenue Officer Sheela Zemlin.
- Note that bitcoin (BTC-USD +6.8%) is reversing back up towards the key $50K level.
- Previously, (Nov. 5) Bakkt will offer users the ability to transact with ethereum.