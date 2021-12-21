Amazon unveils plans to create new jobs at Austin and Phoenix Tech Hub
Dec. 21, 2021
- Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) unveiled plans to create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs in Austin, Texas, over the next few years, further expanding Austin Tech Hub.
- “Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,” said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon’s Austin Tech Hub. “With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we’re looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.”
- The company has signed on to lease 330,000 square feet of space at a new building developed by Cousins Properties at The Domain in Austin which is expected to open for employees in early 2024.
- The company also plans to create more than 550 corporate and tech jobs in Tempe, Arizona, over the next few years.
- To accommodate its growth in Phoenix, the company has signed on to a 63,000-square-foot expansion at its existing offices at 100 S. Mill Avenue in Tempe, developed by Cousins Properties and Hines which is expected to open for employees in late 2022.