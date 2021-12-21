TFF Pharma reports final data from Phase 1b study of inhaled voriconazole powder in asthma
- TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP -2.4%) announces the full readout of safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1b study of Inhaled Voriconazole Powder (TFF VORI) in asthma patients.
- Systemic PK data following repeated dosing with an 80 mg twice daily dose showed no statistical differences between absorption and clearance between subjects with healthy lungs, supporting selection of an 80 mg dose for future clinical studies in Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA) patients.
- Observational data from the Phase 1b trial support the inclusion of patients that have hyperreactive airway disease comorbidities in the Phase 2 trial and suggest that TFF VORI also may have the potential to treat Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis.
- The company expects to generate Phase 2 data in IPA in 2022.