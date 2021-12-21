TFF Pharma reports final data from Phase 1b study of inhaled voriconazole powder in asthma

Dec. 21, 2021 9:50 AM ETTFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor6 Comments

I"m always one step ahead of my asthma

PixelsEffect/E+ via Getty Images

  • TFF Pharmaceuticals (TFFP -2.4%) announces the full readout of safety and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from its Phase 1b study of Inhaled Voriconazole Powder (TFF VORI) in asthma patients.
  • Systemic PK data following repeated dosing with an 80 mg twice daily dose showed no statistical differences between absorption and clearance between subjects with healthy lungs, supporting selection of an 80 mg dose for future clinical studies in Invasive Pulmonary Aspergillosis (IPA) patients.
  • Observational data from the Phase 1b trial support the inclusion of patients that have hyperreactive airway disease comorbidities in the Phase 2 trial and suggest that TFF VORI also may have the potential to treat Allergic Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis.
  • The company expects to generate Phase 2 data in IPA in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.