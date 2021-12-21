Desktop Metal shares jump 4.7% on KITECH partnership
Dec. 21, 2021 9:56 AM ETDesktop Metal, Inc. (DM)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Desktop Metal's (NYSE:DM) shares rise 4.7% to $5.33 after the company announced its partnership with Korea Institute of Industrial Technology (KITECH) to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) in South Korea.
- Under this tie-up, the company's Shop System and Production System P-1 platforms will be installed at the institute.
- The installation of DM's binder jet solutions will enable KITECH to help drive adoption of these technologies with small and medium enterprises.
- KITECH plans to leverage the company's solutions to manufacture components at industrial scale volumes and develop new materials for AM applications.