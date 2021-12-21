Property logistics firm GLP is said to plan for IPO of investment arm
- Property logistics firm Global Logistics Properties Ltd. (OTCPK:GBTZF) is said to be planning for an initial public offering of its investment arm in the U.S. next year.
- GLP hired underwriters for a possible listing of its fund management business and may file paperwork confidentially for an IPO with the Securities and Exchange Commission soon, according to a WSJ report. GLP is expected to manage about $100B of assets.
- Alan Yang is set to serve as CEO of the public company, according to the report. Ming Mei, co-founder and CEO of GLP, is expected to be chairman.
- GLP operates across Brazil, China, Europe, India, Japan, the U.S. and Vietnam and has more than $120B in assets under management in real estate and private equity. Prologis (NYSE:PLD) is a competitor to GLP.
- Recall September 2019, Blackstone (NYSE:BX) closes on $18.7B logistics assets acquisition from three of GLP's U.S. funds.