Dosing underway in Repare Therapeutics' Phase 1 trial of RP-6306 in solid tumors

Dec. 21, 2021 9:55 AM ETRepare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Human Cancer Cell

luismmolina/E+ via Getty Images

  • Repare Therapeutics (RPTX -0.3%) announces the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 1 clinical trial of RP-6306, in combination with gemcitabine for the treatment of molecularly selected advanced solid tumors (the MAGNETIC trial).
  • MAGNETIC will assess the safety and tolerability of RP-6306 in combination with gemcitabine, and will enroll ~104 patients with tumors harboring genomic alterations.
  • This multicenter Phase 1 study aims to determine the maximum tolerated dose, identify a recommended phase 2 dose and preferred schedule, and assess preliminary anti-tumor activity.
  • Further updates on RP-6306 are anticipated later in 2022.
