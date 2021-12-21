Boeing receives order for 19 767 freighters from UPS
Dec. 21, 2021 10:01 AM ETThe Boeing Company (BA)UPSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Boeing (NYSE:BA) has received an order for 19 767 Freighters from UPS (NYSE:UPS).
- "The Boeing 767 is the most versatile aircraft we operate," said UPS U.S. Operations President Nando Cesarone. "Our plan to purchase 19 aircraft and take delivery between 2023 and 2025 aligns with the strategy and capital expenditure forecast shared during our June 2021 Investor and Analyst Day. It also supports our sustainability efforts by making our fleet more efficient and improving reliability," he said.
- This deal adds to a record-breaking year for Boeing freighter sales, including 80 firm orders for new widebody freighters and more than 80 orders for Boeing Converted Freighters.
- Air cargo demand has surged in FY2021 due to an expansion of e-commerce and express cargo markets.
- It is to be noted that UPS was the launch customer for the 767 Freighter in 1995, and since then has ordered a total of 91 of the aircraft. The carrier currently operates 236 Boeing freighters including the 747, 757, 767 and MD-11.
- Read the most recent bullish analysis on Boeing.