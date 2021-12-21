CBAK Energy inks agreement with AZAPA R&D China for developing customized battery pack

Dec. 21, 2021

  • CBAK New Energy, wholly-owned subsidiary of CBAK Energy Technology (CBAT +2.0%) has entered into an agreement with AZAPA R&D China to develop a customized battery pack for the Sino-Japan joint venture that designs and produces electronic control systems and battery and control systems for electric vehicles.
  • Pursuant to the pact, this battery pack will initially be used for testing low-speed electric vehicles produced by Daihatsu Motor Co., a subsidiary of Toyota Motor Corporation, while CBAK Nanjing will cooperate with AZAPA to jointly explore international markets.
  • CBAK will deliver three sample battery pack sets to AZAPA by February 2022.
