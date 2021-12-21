GE Digital climbs 4% on acquisition of Opus One for advancing energy transition
Dec. 21, 2021 10:20 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA19 Comments
- GE Digital (GE +3.6%) to acquire Opus One Solutions Energy, a software company that helps electric utilities optimize energy planning, operations, and market management.
- Ontario, Canada-based Opus One Solutions Energy is an innovator in software solutions with its advanced model-based software platform – GridOS® -- that enables the digital utility.
- Combined technology portfolio to enable broad, rapid adoption of renewables and Distributed Energy Resources at all points on the grid
- “Electric utilities around the world face new obstacles with the rapid growth of renewables and DERs. With increased demand for renewable energy and electric vehicles in every region, challenges for grid and market operators are more acute every day.” said Jim Walsh, General Manager of GE Digital’s Grid Software business.
- The stock has declined about 10% over last one month and trades at $93.3.