Talos Energy jumps 6% on expanding liquidity,
Dec. 21, 2021 10:22 AM ETTalos Energy Inc. (TALO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) +6% adds an additional lender to the reserves-based loan (RBL) facility and increased commitments from one other, adding a total of ~$62M of new commitments, bringing total commitments to $792M.
- The Company's borrowing base was reaffirmed at $950M.
- In combination with additional RBL paydown from cash flow, the company expects liquidity at year-end 2021 of over $450 million, up $75M from Sept. quarter and the Company expects liquidity to further increase in 2022.
- The company intends to progress stratigraphic well tests and other costs associated with Class VI injection permits, front-end engineering and design ("FEED") and additional sequestration site leasing as part of its 2022 capital program.
- The company has expanded liquidity throughout the year, paid down debt and increased commitments and expects trend to continue as the company approach 1.0x – 1.5x leverage target in 2022 through additional debt reduction from free cash flow.
- TALO is +6.8% to $9.55
- Source: Press Release