Zynga partners with Forte to pursue opportunities in blockchain gaming
Dec. 21, 2021 10:35 AM ETZynga Inc. (ZNGA)By: SA News Team
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Forte have formed a strategic alliance to promote and pursue opportunities in the blockchain games market.
- The terms of the partnership were not disclosed.
- The partnership will leverage Zynga's intellectual property, brand, and community to develop blockchain games that are fun and enduring.
- “Our goal is to bring a new level of quality and fun into Web3 and blockchain games, while also providing a safe and trusted ecosystem that will keep our valued players and communities entertained for years to come,” said Matt Wolf, Vice President of Blockchain Gaming at Zynga.
- The partnership allows the integration of new blockchain technologies, scalable in-game player economies in the fast-evolving blockchain games market.