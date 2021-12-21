SPAC-backed by Tampa Bay Rays co-owner files for $75M IPO
Dec. 21, 2021 11:17 AM ETGENI, SRADBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Counter Press Acquisition, a SPAC-backed by Tamp Bay Rays co-owner Randy Frankel, filed to raised up to $75M in an initial public offering.
- Counter Press, which was founded this year, plans to target businesses in the sports, media and dat analytics sector, with a focus on professional sports businesses, according to a S-1 filing. The SPAC plans to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CPAQU."
- Frankel is chairman of Counter Press, while Paul Conway is CEO. Conway is co-founder of Pacific Media Group, a financier and distributor of content such as the movie Ad Astra, which it recently produced. Other board members include Andrew Friedman, who has been the Los Angeles Dodge's president of baseball operations since 2014 and Julie Uhrman, co-founder and president of Angel City Football Club, Los Angeles' newest professional women's soccer team.
- BTIG and EarlyBirdCapital are the joint bookrunners on the deal.
- Several SPACS and IPOs in the past year have been targeting the sports and data analytics sector, including SportTradar, which went public through an IPO earlier this year, and Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI), which went public through a SPAC deal in April.