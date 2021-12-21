Kellogg workers end strike, agree to new contract
Dec. 21, 2021 11:23 AM ETKellogg Company (K)By: SA News Team2 Comments
- Kellogg (K -2.5%) workers have approved a new tentative labor contract to end a nearly three-months long strike.
- The contract will cover 1,400 employees across the company's four U.S. plants. It provides workers with cost of living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise. Additionally, it allows all workers with four years of experience to move up to a higher legacy pay level.
- Earlier, Kellogg workers rejected an agreement that would have given a 3% raise and cost of living adjustments to some but not all workers, a sticking point for union members who opposed Kellogg's two-tier wage system.
- Kellogg stock is down roughly 2% since the strike began on October 5, underperforming the S&P 500.