Kellogg workers end strike, agree to new contract

Kellogg"s Cereal Plant Workers Go On Strike

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images News

  • Kellogg (K -2.5%) workers have approved a new tentative labor contract to end a nearly three-months long strike.
  • The contract will cover 1,400 employees across the company's four U.S. plants. It provides workers with cost of living adjustments and a $1.10 per hour raise. Additionally, it allows all workers with four years of experience to move up to a higher legacy pay level.
  • Earlier, Kellogg workers rejected an agreement that would have given a 3% raise and cost of living adjustments to some but not all workers, a sticking point for union members who opposed Kellogg's two-tier wage system.
  • Kellogg stock is down roughly 2% since the strike began on October 5, underperforming the S&P 500.
