SEC wants more disclosure for Chinese companies that want to list in U.S.
Dec. 21, 2021 12:01 PM ETDIDIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor11 Comments
- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission wants Chinese companies seeking to list in the U.S. to give more "specific and prominent disclosure" about the legal and operational risks associated with China-based companies.
- The SEC wants Chinese companies to provide clear and prominent disclosure regarding the structure of the company and the risks associated with a company’s use of the VIE structure, according to a SEC statement in a "Sample Letter to Chinese Companies."
- The new dictate from the SEC comes after the problematic IPO of DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) in the summer, which tanked after its U.S. public listing after China suspended the ride-sharing app. Earlier this month, DiDI said it plans to delist from the U.S. and move its listing to Hong Kong.
- The focus on the VIE structure comes as Beijing began cracking down earlier this year on Chinese firms that list in New York such as DiDi as China apparently reasserts control over its popular Big Techs and tries to gain better control over data security.
- Reuters reported in late August that the SEC was said to have begun to give new disclosure rules to Chinese companies that want to list in New York.
- In late July, the SEC was reported to have halted processing registrations for Chinese IPOs and other security sales and SEC Chairman Gary Gensler issued a statement about issues with VIE structure and disclosures.
- Bloomberg reported earlier this month, though China denied the story, that China is reportedly looking to block companies from going public overseas by VIEs.