Johnson & Johnson nabs two additional pediatric indications for Xarelto

Dec. 21, 2021 12:35 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Anticoagulant Warfarin

Hailshadow/iStock via Getty Images

  • The FDA has approved two additional pediatric indications for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.5%) anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban).
  • The indications are treatment of venous thromboembolism ("VTE") and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in patients from birth to less than 18 years after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment; and thromboprophylaxis in children two and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure.
  • Xarelto is available as a tablet and a liquid for the pediatric population.
  • Phase 3 data showed that Xarelto was associated with fewer blood clots in pediatric patients compared to aspirin.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.