Johnson & Johnson nabs two additional pediatric indications for Xarelto
Dec. 21, 2021 12:35 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The FDA has approved two additional pediatric indications for Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ -0.5%) anticoagulant Xarelto (rivaroxaban).
- The indications are treatment of venous thromboembolism ("VTE") and reduction in the risk of recurrent VTE in patients from birth to less than 18 years after at least five days of initial parenteral anticoagulant treatment; and thromboprophylaxis in children two and older with congenital heart disease who have undergone the Fontan procedure.
- Xarelto is available as a tablet and a liquid for the pediatric population.
- Phase 3 data showed that Xarelto was associated with fewer blood clots in pediatric patients compared to aspirin.