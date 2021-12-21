China Mobile plans to raise $7.6B in a Shanghai listing

  • China Mobile, the world's largest mobile network operator that was delisted from the U.S. earlier this year, plans to raise $7.64B in a Shanghai listing.
  • China Mobile plans to sell 845.7M shares for 57.58 yuan ($9.03), according to a prospectus for the share sale.
  • The Shanghai listing comes after China's telecom companies were delisted from the NYSE after the exchange rejected their appeals - bringing to fruition a decision kicked off by the Trump administration. China Mobil, China Telecom, and China Unicom were delisted.
  • China Telecom and China Unicorn are already listed in China.
  • Earlier this month, DiDi Global drops after plan to delist in the U.S., move to Hong Kong.
