China Mobile plans to raise $7.6B in a Shanghai listing
Dec. 21, 2021 12:41 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- China Mobile, the world's largest mobile network operator that was delisted from the U.S. earlier this year, plans to raise $7.64B in a Shanghai listing.
- China Mobile plans to sell 845.7M shares for 57.58 yuan ($9.03), according to a prospectus for the share sale.
- The Shanghai listing comes after China's telecom companies were delisted from the NYSE after the exchange rejected their appeals - bringing to fruition a decision kicked off by the Trump administration. China Mobil, China Telecom, and China Unicom were delisted.
- China Telecom and China Unicorn are already listed in China.
