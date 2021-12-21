U.S. Global Jets ETF looks to rally into 2022, erasing earlier month declines
Dec. 21, 2021 12:48 PM ETETF Series Solutions - U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS)LUV, DALBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor3 Comments
- U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) rebounds on Tuesday after touching an intraday 13-month trading low on Monday. Since then, JETS is +8.1% and +5.5% on the day.
- The market's exclusive aviation exchange traded fund that provides investors access to stocks involved with airline operators and manufacturers has now rallied +3.5% in Dec. after crashing down to a 52-week low.
- With the COVID-19 Omicron variant swirling around, many might think that airline traffic would slow. Still, according to TSA throughput data provided by the Transportation Security Administration, it shows that 2021 air traffic relates closer to pre-COVID 2019 levels than 2020 levels, as seen in the below chart.
- JETS looks to continue its rebound into 2022 as two of its top five holdings, Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) weighted at 10.24%, and Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) weighted at 10.02% are the two airline stocks headline Deutsche Bank’s list of 2022 airline stock winners.