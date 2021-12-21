Darden Restaurants rallies as Omicron fears ease

Dec. 21, 2021 12:49 PM ETDarden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Olive Garden Sign

LindaJoHeilman/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Argus reiterates a Buy rating on Darden Restaurants (DRI +4.2%) after taking in what it sees as an overreaction to the retirement of the restaurant operator's CEO last week.
  • Analyst John Staszak: "Darden showed strong improvement in fiscal 2Q22 and management expects further progress over the remainder of FY22, with projected revenue of $9.55-$9.70 billion (up from a prior $9.40-$9.60 billion) and EPS of $7.35-$7.60 (up from $7.25-$7.60 previously). We think this guidance is achievable as the company has now reopened more than 90% of its restaurant dining rooms, and continues to benefit from efforts to expand takeout and delivery orders and simplify its menu."
  • DRI is also expected to continue its record of positive earnings surprises,
  • Darden has beat revenue expectations in four straight quarters and 15 of the last 16 quarters on the EPS line.
  • Shares of DRI are higher along with other dine-in restaurant names as some Omicron concerns ease.
