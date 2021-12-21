Morgan Stanley touts two trades to get defensive
Dec. 21, 2021 1:29 PM ETXLP, XLY, XLI, SPYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor4 Comments
- The most expensive stocks are struggling as the Fed moves to remove accommodation, while the quality trade is looking more defensive, Morgan Stanley says.
- "Both of these shifts are very much in line with our 2022 outlook - be wary of high valuations and focus on earnings stability/achievability - i.e., favor large cap defensive quality," equity strategist Michael Wilson writes in a note.
- He recommends two trades.
- Defensives over Cyclicals. PMIs "tend to correlate closely with both S&P (NYSEARCA:SPY) performance and with relative performance of certain styles and sectors, namely Cyclicals vs. Defensives."
- The "ratio of ISM Manufacturing orders vs. inventories points to a meaningful deceleration in the headline PMI in coming months," Wilson says, while "the recent de-rate in Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) relative valuation also indicates PMIs are about to slow materially."
- Staples over Discretionary. Demand has been pulled forward, savings are back to trend, pricing is starting to destroy demand, consumer sentiment is depressed and any direct fiscal payments are unlikely, Wilson says.
- Relative forward earnings expectations for Consumer Discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) vs. Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:XLP) "are turning lower along with performance."
- "We find it very interesting that prior peaks of this magnitude occurred around the prior two mid cycle transitions we have seen (2004 and 2011), and that these turns in Discretionary underperformance/Staples outperformance continued on for well over a year," he adds. "While we're not sure on the duration of this leg of outperformance for Staples, we believe it's likely to persist through the first half of next year given the host of risks facing Discretionary stocks in the near term as outlined previously."
- See BofA's top stock for staples, discretionary and every other sector.