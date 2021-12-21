Paychex Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 21, 2021 1:22 PM ETPaychex, Inc. (PAYX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (+9.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.06B (+7.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PAYX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward.