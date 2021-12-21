Griffon's acquisition of Hunter Fan praised by Baird
Dec. 21, 2021 1:22 PM ETGriffon Corporation (GFF)By: SA News Team
- Griffon Corporation (GFF +6.7%) continues to rise as Baird praises its acquisition of Hunter Fan Company.
- "Overall, we like the deal long term, as Hunter is solidly profitable, provides a new growth avenue with tuck-in opportunities, valuation appears reasonable (both EBITDA and FCF), and accretion is attractive," write analysts Timothy Wojs and Joshua Chan. Hunter is expected to be combined with Griffon's Consumer and Professional Products division and will be ~300 bps accretive to CCP margins.
- However, Baird thinks that investor enthusiasm could be muted near term due to concerns surrounding residential trends.
- Baird holds an Outperform rating on Griffon Corporation with a price target of $34, the same as the consensus mark.