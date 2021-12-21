Cintas Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Dec. 21, 2021 1:25 PM ETCintas Corporation (CTAS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.65 (+1.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.91B (+8.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CTAS has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.