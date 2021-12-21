EMA: Data shows COVID boosters protect against Omicron; altering shots not yet needed
Dec. 21, 2021 1:33 PM ETJohnson & Johnson (JNJ), PFE, MRNA, NVAXBNTX, AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor19 Comments
- A senior European Medicines Agency ("EMA") official says that early data indicates that booster shots of existing COVID-19 vaccines increase protection against the Omicron variant and it is too early to tell if the shot will need to be altered in light of Omicron.
- "A booster dose is indeed able to restore quite [a] high level of protection from symptomatic disease, Marco Cavaleri, head of the EMA's biological health threats and vaccines strategy, said at a news briefing today, Reuters reports.
- Last week, Chief Medical Advisor to President Biden Anthony Fauci said he didn't see an immediate need for Omicron-specific vaccines.
- Vaccine makers: Pfizer (PFE -3.8%), BioNTech (BNTX -0.8%), Moderna (MRNA -2.3%), AstraZeneca (AZN +0.8%), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ -0.4%), and Novavax (NVAX -5.5%).
