Via files confidentially for U.S. IPO
Dec. 21, 2021 2:08 PM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT), UBERBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Via filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering.
- Via confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement.
- Bloomberg reported in June that Via, which originally competed with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in some cities, was said to be planning for an IPO.
- Via announced late last month $130M in new funding at a post-money valuation of $3.3B. The round was led by Janus Henderson with participation from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, ION Crossover Partners, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and existing investor Exor.
- Via provide software to help cities introduce equitable, efficient, and affordable public transportation solutions, from micro-transit to paratransit to school buses.
