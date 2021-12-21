Via files confidentially for U.S. IPO

Dec. 21, 2021

  • Via filed confidentially for a U.S. initial public offering.
  • Via confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, according to a statement.
  • Bloomberg reported in June that Via, which originally competed with Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) in some cities, was said to be planning for an IPO.
  • Via announced late last month $130M in new funding at a post-money valuation of $3.3B. The round was led by Janus Henderson with participation from funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, ION Crossover Partners, Koch Disruptive Technologies, and existing investor Exor.
  • Via provide software to help cities introduce equitable, efficient, and affordable public transportation solutions, from micro-transit to paratransit to school buses.
  • Recall March 2020, Italy's Exor nears investment in ride-share firm Via Transportation.
