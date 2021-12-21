Benchmark repo rate drops first time since October amid cash glut, collateral shortage
- In the wake of the financial system's cash glut and collateral shortage from the Fed's quantitative easing program, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate drops to 0.04% from 0.05% on Monday, the first decline since October.
- Even with asset purchase tapering underway, "it's largely the same set of circumstances as in October," TD Securities Strategist Gennadiy Goldberg told Bloomberg. "Lots of cash in the system and not a lot of collateral and that's weighing down repo."
- Meanwhile, U.S. commercial banks park yet another record $1.75T at the Fed's overnight repo facility, implying the banks are drowning in excess reserves, while searching for yield - which is scarce as most of the Treasury yield curve trades in net negative territory on an inflation-adjusted basis.
- There's an "incredibly large amount of cash sloshing the market," said Complete Intelligence Founder Tony Nash via Twitter.
- In August, the Fed's overnight repo facility took up more than $1T.