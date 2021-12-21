Biofrontera extends rally to reach a post-IPO peak
Dec. 21, 2021 2:48 PM ETBFRIBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Micro-cap biopharma stock, Biofrontera (BFRI +66.9%) has stretched its pre-market gains to a post-IPO high on above average volume maintaining its popularity on social media. The company did not immediately respond to Seeking Alpha’s requests for comments on the sudden move in its share price.
- About 89.4M company shares have changed hands, more than four times the 65-day average volume of ~21.7M. According to sites that track mentions of ticker symbols, Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) has continued its lead as one of the top five stocks in terms of the number of citations on Twitter over the past hour.
- Since its trading debut in October, Biofrontera (BFRI), a commercial stage biopharma company focused on treatments for dermatological conditions, has more than doubled in value.
Its stock jumped nearly 100% in value late November after Roth Capital initiated its coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $20. Last week, Benchmark joined the bandwagon slapping the stock with another Buy rating and an $11 per share target.
Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha author biotechplayer123 predicted an imminent short squeeze on Biofrontera (BFRI). Due to "short interest and borrowing cost levels," the company shares could reach as much as $40, the contributor said in a blog post on Monday.