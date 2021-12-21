Mogo shares soar 12% on MogoTrade launch
Dec. 21, 2021 4:42 PM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) shares jump 12% to $3.54 after launching its stock trading app MogoTrade.
- MogoTrade is Canada's only commission-free trading app with free real-time streaming quotes.
- The app can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play.
- Members can access free live-streaming stock prices and will be added to the waitlist for access to the commission-free trading feature, which will be released in a phased rollout through Q1.
- The app will begin with equities and will expand to include other assets such as crypto and NFTs over time.