CalAmp EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue

  • CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.10.
  • Revenue of $69M (-21.6% Y/Y) misses by $8.56M.
  • Shares -9%.
  • Press Release
  • Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was $37 million, which was up 7% from the prior year quarter and represented 53% of consolidated revenue.
  • Telematics Products revenue was down 14% sequentially to $32 million as supply chain shortages affected shipments despite continuing strong customer demand.
  • Gross margin was 41% compared to 40% in the prior year quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.