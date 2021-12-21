CalAmp EPS misses by $0.14, misses on revenue
- CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.14; GAAP EPS of -$0.30 misses by $0.10.
- Revenue of $69M (-21.6% Y/Y) misses by $8.56M.
- Shares -9%.
- Software and Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue was $37 million, which was up 7% from the prior year quarter and represented 53% of consolidated revenue.
- Telematics Products revenue was down 14% sequentially to $32 million as supply chain shortages affected shipments despite continuing strong customer demand.
- Gross margin was 41% compared to 40% in the prior year quarter.