AAR announces $150 buyback program
Dec. 21, 2021 4:19 PM ETAAR Corp. (AIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
AAR (NYSE:AIR) authorizes a renewal of its stock repurchase program of up to $150M worth shares.
“Our priorities for capital allocation are organic investment in our business, the inorganic acquisition of synergistic capability, and the return of capital to shareholders. The strength of our balance sheet allows us to deploy capital in all three areas, and this authorization is part of our plan for driving long-term shareholder value.” ” said John M. Holmes, President and CEO.
-
The stock has a market cap of $1.25B.