AstraZeneca, Oxford start work on Omicron-specific COVID vaccine - FT
Dec. 21, 2021
- Researchers at AstraZeneca (AZN +0.7%) and Oxford University have begun work on developing a COVID-19 vaccine that would specifically target the Omicron variant, the Financial Times reports.
- An Oxford official told the newspaper that the university and company have taken preliminary steps on development.
- Although AstraZeneca's vaccine is approved in the European Union for the primary series, the company has not applied for use as a booster.
- In the U.S., Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) are all researching Omicron-specific vaccines.