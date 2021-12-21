Why did Acadia Pharmaceuticals stock dive today? Plans for NUPLAZID label expansion
Dec. 21, 2021 4:27 PM ETACADBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor10 Comments
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) shares ended a six-day winning streak to record the worst intraday loss since March after announcing the company’s plans to resubmit its marketing application to expand the label for NUPLAZID.
- Following its setback in seeking FDA approval for hallucinations and delusions linked to dementia-related psychosis (DRP) early this year, the company now seeks its regulatory approval for the indications in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis (ADP).
- In the previously issued complete response letter, the FDA cited, among other things, the lack of statistical significance in some of the subgroups of dementia, ACADIA (ACAD) said in April, announcing its setback for NUPLAZID.
- Meanwhile, Citi analyst Neena Bitritto-Garg argues that the FDA indicated a requirement to conduct additional trials to support its approval for individual subtypes. However, ACADIA (ACAD) does not intend to conduct additional studies for NUPLAZID to support its new approval.
- “Our resubmission will include new analyses of existing clinical study data supporting the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Alzheimer’s disease,” CEO Steve Davis noted.
- Meanwhile, Needham analyst Ami Fadia with a Neutral rating on ACADIA (ACAD) wrote: “Given the uncertainty around approval, we remain on the sidelines for now.” Despite the encouraging move, “it is not obvious to us that Acadia will be able to convince FDA that Study-019 is acceptable despite the concerns raised by FDA,” she added.
- However, several analysts raised their price target on the stock following the update, including Citi and Mizuho, while Guggenheim downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy.
- Read more on final Phase 2 data from -019 Study for NUPLAZID in Alzheimer's disease psychosis.