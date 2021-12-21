CTO Realty Growth buys mixed-use property in New Mexico for $16.3M

Dec. 21, 2021 4:42 PM ETCTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO) acquires a 137K sq. ft. mixed-use property in downtown Santa Fe, New Mexico for $16.3M.
  • The property is 66% occupied and is anchored by Deloitte, Morgan Stanley, The Bull Ring, Regus, Avalon Trust and Raymond James.
  • The property will be the new home for The Santa Fe New Mexican, the West’s oldest newspaper firm.
  • CTO will own fee and leasehold interests in the property through 2 long-term ground leases that partially underly each building.
  • The company purchased the property with available cash and availability under its unsecured revolving credit facility.
  • CTO also sold a single tenant property in Falls Church, Virginia leased to 24 Hour Fitness for $21.5M.
  • Proceeds from the sale are expected to be part of Section 1031 like-kind exchanges.
