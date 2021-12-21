Wells Fargo postpones return to office again amid Omicron spread - Bloomberg

Dec. 21, 2021 4:32 PM ETWells Fargo & Company (WFC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments

Scott Olson/Getty Images News

  • Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) delays its employees' return to the office move indefinitely as the Omicron variant continues to spread like wildfire across the globe, Bloomberg cites a statement.
  • The delay comes more than three months after Wells Fargo (WFC) delayed its employees from returning back to the office until November.
  • "We are continuing to closely monitor the environment with the health and wellbeing of our employees as our priority," according to the statement. "We look forward to fully returning our teams back to the office," he adds.
  • Earlier in December, Apple postponed its workers' office return.
