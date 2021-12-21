New Fortress Energy signs MOU with Mauritania to develop energy hub
Dec. 21, 2021 4:41 PM ETNew Fortress Energy Inc. (NFE)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) inks a non-binding MOU with Mauritania for the development of an energy hub using existing offshore gas reserves off the coast of the country.
- Under the MOU, NFE will deploy its Fast LNG liquefaction technology to produce LNG in the Atlantic coastal basin offshore Mauritania for local gas and power markets as well as international exports.
- NFE will supply natural gas to a 180 MW Somolec Power Plant and a new 120 MW combined cycle power plant that will be developed.
- The company is in advanced talks for the deployment of its Fast LNG technology in several other markets, including offshore U.S.