Raytheon awarded ~$578.3M modification contract for Naval Sea Systems

Dec. 21, 2021 5:26 PM ETRTXBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA

Dubai Airshow Opens Highlighting Aerospace Industries Newest Tech

Andrea DiCenzo/Getty Images News

  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense (NYSE:RTX) was awarded a $578.3M firm-fixed-price modification to a previously awarded contract (N00024-21-C-5411) to procure Standard Missile-2 (SM-2) production requirements.
  • Requirements include all up rounds, instrumentation kits, engineering services and spares; and to definitize the long-lead-material undefinitized contract action in support of the Navy and the governments of Korea, Denmark, Taiwan, Netherlands, Spain, Chile, Japan and Germany.
  • Work is expected to be complete by December 2026.
  • The Naval Sea Systems Command is the contracting activity. (Awarded Dec. 17, 2021)
