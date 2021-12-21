WHO issues recommendations for administering Novavax COVID vaccine

  • The WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization says that Novavax's (NVAX -5.4%) COVID-19 vaccine should be administered in a two-dose series.
  • A third dose can be given to those who are immunocompromised.
  • The vaccine will be marketed as Nuvaxovid by Novavax and Covovax by the Serum Institute of India.
  • A European Medicines Agency advisory panel yesterday recommended approval of the vaccine.
  • The company plans on submitting an Emergency Use Authorization in the U.S. by the end of the year.
  • Novavax CEO Stanley Erck yesterday said that he eventually sees the company's vaccine also being used as a booster dose.
