Asia-Pacific shares mixed following gains on Wall Street

Dec. 22, 2021 1:10 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor

Finance and Economy Chart for Dollar Gold Euro Currencies Trading View

cemagraphics/iStock via Getty Images

  • Japan -0.08%.
  • China +0.07%.
  • Hong Kong +0.43%.
  • Australia +0.13%.
  • Singapore -0.13%. Singapore travel stocks fell after the country’s health ministry announced a freezing of new ticket sales for quarantine-free travel starting Thursday in a bid to limit exposure to imported Omicron cases.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones surged 560.54 points or 1.6% to 35,492.70, S&P 500 gained 1.78% to 4,649.23, while Nasdaq jumped 2.4% to 15,341.09.
  • U.S. President Joe Biden said he would be taking steps to fight the Omicron variant, by opening federal testing sites in New York City and buying 500M at-home tests Americans can order online for free.
  • On the virus front, the FDA is poised to authorize COVID-19 pills from Pfizer and Merck as soon as this week.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.22% to $74.14 per barrel. U.S. crude futures climbed 0.41% to $71.41 per barrel.
  • Gold prices were stuck in a narrow trading range on Wednesday as market participants headed into year-end holidays.
  • Spot gold traded flat at $1,787.10 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were little changed at $1,788.80. Silver rose 0.2% to $22.53 per ounce, platinum fell 0.5% to $929.39 and palladium gained 0.3% to $1,798.28.
  • U.S. stock futures lower. Dow Jones -0.01%; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.25%.
