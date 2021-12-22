FDA puts Gilead's Lenacapavir studies in HIV on hold due to vial quality concerns

Dec. 22, 2021 2:07 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

HIV and AIDS Written Woodblocks Sitting on Red Background

MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the use of injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials in all ongoing clinical studies for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
  • The FDA’s clinical hold is due to emerging concerns about the compatibility of vials made of borosilicate glass with lenacapavir solution, which could potentially lead to the formation of sub-visible glass particles in the solution of lenacapavir.
  • Dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir will continue.
  • The following are some of the studies that have been placed on clinical hold:
  • A Phase 2/3 study to evaluate GS-6207 in combination with an optimized background regimen in people with HIV-1 infection with multidrug resistance.
  • A Phase 2 of GS-6207 in combination with other antiretroviral agents in HIV.
  • A Phase 1 Study in healthy participants to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of Lenacapavir.
  • A Phase 3 study to evaluate Lenacapavir, and daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide for PrEP in adolescent girls and young women at risk of HIV.
  • A Phase 3 study to evaluate the twice yearly Lenacapavir for HIV PrEP in cisgender men, transgender women, transgender men, and gender non-binary people ≥ 16 years of age at risk for HIV infection.
  • A Phase 1b study to evaluate GS-5423 and GS-2872 in combination with GS-6207 in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1.
  • Lenacapavir is Gilead’s investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.