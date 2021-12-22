FDA puts Gilead's Lenacapavir studies in HIV on hold due to vial quality concerns
Dec. 22, 2021 2:07 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the FDA has placed a clinical hold on the use of injectable lenacapavir in borosilicate vials in all ongoing clinical studies for HIV treatment and HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).
- The FDA’s clinical hold is due to emerging concerns about the compatibility of vials made of borosilicate glass with lenacapavir solution, which could potentially lead to the formation of sub-visible glass particles in the solution of lenacapavir.
- Dosing of oral formulations of lenacapavir will continue.
- The following are some of the studies that have been placed on clinical hold:
- A Phase 2/3 study to evaluate GS-6207 in combination with an optimized background regimen in people with HIV-1 infection with multidrug resistance.
- A Phase 2 of GS-6207 in combination with other antiretroviral agents in HIV.
- A Phase 1 Study in healthy participants to evaluate safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of Lenacapavir.
- A Phase 3 study to evaluate Lenacapavir, and daily oral emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide for PrEP in adolescent girls and young women at risk of HIV.
- A Phase 3 study to evaluate the twice yearly Lenacapavir for HIV PrEP in cisgender men, transgender women, transgender men, and gender non-binary people ≥ 16 years of age at risk for HIV infection.
- A Phase 1b study to evaluate GS-5423 and GS-2872 in combination with GS-6207 in virologically suppressed adults with HIV-1.
- Lenacapavir is Gilead’s investigational long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor in development for the treatment and prevention of HIV-1 infection.