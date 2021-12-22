Sportradar, Bundesliga announce five-year extension of partnership
Dec. 22, 2021 4:28 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) have agreed to a five-year extension of their long-term partnership with a focus on providing fans with greater access to German football’s top leagues.
- The longstanding partnership now features a suite of AI-driven fan engagement tools.
- Sportradar (SRAD) is the official provider of betting and streaming services for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 internationally.
- The agreement further enables Sportradar to continue to collect and distribute live match data, providing its customers with access to a fast, accurate and reliable feed.
- Over the course of the agreement, Sportradar will provide bookmakers with a range of innovative tools that will enhance the way fans experience and interact with international Bundesliga content.