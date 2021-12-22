Sportradar, Bundesliga announce five-year extension of partnership

Dec. 22, 2021 4:28 AM ETSportradar Group AG (SRAD)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Germany supporters waving their flags on a stadium

vm/E+ via Getty Images

  • Bundesliga International, a subsidiary of DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga, and Sportradar (NASDAQ:SRAD) have agreed to a five-year extension of their long-term partnership with a focus on providing fans with greater access to German football’s top leagues.
  • The longstanding partnership now features a suite of AI-driven fan engagement tools.
  • Sportradar (SRAD) is the official provider of betting and streaming services for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 internationally.
  • The agreement further enables Sportradar to continue to collect and distribute live match data, providing its customers with access to a fast, accurate and reliable feed.
  • Over the course of the agreement, Sportradar will provide bookmakers with a range of innovative tools that will enhance the way fans experience and interact with international Bundesliga content.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.