Melco inks partnership with Marriott to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2, Macau

Dec. 22, 2021 5:44 AM ETMarriott International, Inc. (MAR), MLCOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) has inked a strategic partnership with Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to bring the W Hotels Worldwide brand to Studio City Phase 2, the thrilling new cinematically-themed entertainment and leisure destination in Macau.
  • It is scheduled to be open together with Studio City Phase 2 in December 2022, W Macau.
  • “Macau’s super-charged energy and unique identity as an entertainment hub, together with its mix of Eastern and Western culture, makes it a natural fit for W Hotels,” said Henry Lee, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “In line with Marriott International's ‘Brand + Destination’ development strategy, we are excited to be partnering with Melco Resorts & Entertainment to introduce W Macau - Studio City and bring the brand's luxury lifestyle to Macau.”
