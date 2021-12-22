ThreeD Capital acquires securities of ZeU Technologies

Dec. 22, 2021 6:00 AM ETThreeD Capital Inc. (IDKFF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
  • ThreeD Capital (OTCQX:IDKFF) has acquired ownership and control of 250K common shares and common share purchase warrants each of ZeU Technologies.
  • The shares represented approximately 0.7% of all issued and outstanding common shares of ZEU as of December 20, 2021.
  • Pursuant to the transaction, the percentage ownership held by ThreeD and Sheldon Inwentash (the “Joint Actor”) increased by 2.6%, whereby ThreeD now holds approximately 7.9% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ZEU or approximately 10.0% on a partially diluted basis and Joint Actor holds approximately 1.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of ZEU or approximately 2.9% on a partially diluted basis.
  • The subject units were acquired through a private placement transaction, outside of the facilities of any stock market.
