Dec. 22, 2021

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) have capped sales of at-home COVID-19 testing kits as demand surges due to spread of Omicron variant, Reuters reports.
  • The American multinational retailer said that it would limit both online and in-store purchases of test kits to four per customer.
  • WMT set a limit of eight tests for each online order, but allowed its physical stores to set their own limits depending on inventory levels.
  • CVS Health acknowledged in a statement on Tuesday that tests may be temporarily out of stock at their stores.
  • "To ensure equitable access to tests both in store and digitally, we've added a limit of six test kits per purchase," the company said.
  • CVS has more than 9,900 stores across the US, although it announced last month that it will shut nearly 300 stores per year over the next three years.
  • Earlier, Walgreens said it's cutting in-store and online purchases of at-home tests to four each time amid Omicron threat.
  • The Biden administration said earlier in the day it would buy 500M at-home rapid tests that Americans can order online for free starting in January.
