Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all rally, closing in positive territory
Dec. 22, 2021
- The stock market trends higher, with all major averages closing in the green. Markets were led to the topside with the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) finishing +1.1%.
- The S&P (SP500) concluded the session +1% with help from Tesla, up 7.4% as Elon Musk wraps up selling shares.
- The Dow (DJI) also closed up 0.7%.
- All 11 S&P sectors ended in positive territory, led by Consumer Discretionary, Info Tech, and Health Care.
- Rates are down after yesterday's run. The 10-year Treasury yield is down 3 basis points to 1.45%.
- Consumer confidence rose for December thanks to a rise in the expectations index.
- "Expectations are very sensitive to the stock market, so the 9% rally in the S&P 500 from early October through early November likely explains the increase," Pantheon Macro's Ian Shepherdson writes. "Gas prices matter too, so the recent decline in prices ought to help in December, but we just don’t know how people will respond to the soaring number of Covid Omicron cases. Past experience suggests we should expect a clear hit, though each successive wave has had a smaller impact on sentiment."
- Existing home sales for November rose, but less than anticipated.
- "Prices are soaring because inventory remains extremely low; seasonally adjusted single-family inventory fell in November to just 2.0 months of current sales, down from this year’s peak of 2.5 months in July, and just a tenth above the pandemic low," Shepherdson says. "As long as this lasts, prices will continue to rise rapidly, putting greater upward pressure on CPI rents."
- Low volatility has been a rarity this month.
- "Since Thanksgiving, there has only been one trading day where the S&P 500 moved up or down less than 0.5%," Bespoke Investment Group says.
- "Since 1953, there have been five prior years where December was the most volatile month of the year: 1973, 1978, 1985, 1995, and 2018," Bespoke says. "January was positive in four of five instances, and the one January that saw a decline was in 1974 when it fell only 1%. In the most recent occurrence, the 9.2% decline in December of 2018 was followed by a 7.9% move higher in January of 2019. In the following year, the median performance of the S&P 500 was +14.6%."
- Goldman Sachs' Chris Hussey says yesterday's rise in stocks and 10-year yields amid unusually high volatility in VIX futures shows "how 2022 may be shaping up to be a year of heightened volatility as the market handles a series of transitions which all require a new round of price discovery."
- "In essence, investors may be recognizing that the current period of market transition is going to be harder to price than the slow growth of the pre-COVID, post-GFC era," Rocky Fishman, head of volatility index research at Goldman, says.
- Autos bookend the S&P winners and losers. Tesla is a top gainer, while CarMax is the biggest decliner post-earnings.