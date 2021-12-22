Taysha shares early safety data for first-generation construct in rare neuro disease

Dec. 22, 2021 7:27 AM ETTaysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (TSHA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
  • Announcing the preliminary clinical safety data for the company’s first-generation construct in CLN7 disease, Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) said that the experimental therapy demonstrated a favorable tolerability and safety profile with no major adverse events across the doses.
  • CLN7 disease is a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease and a form of Batten disease. So far, three patients have received the therapy, including two of them at a 1.0x1015 total vg dose, the highest ever dose for a gene therapy administered intrathecally in humans, according to the company.
  • The data will be presented at the 18th Annual WORLDSymposium in February 2022 by Dr. Ben Greenberg, a professor in the departments of Neurology ad Pediatrics at UT Southwestern (UTSW).
  • “UTSW has finalized the design of a next-generation CLN7 construct, which is expected to improve potency, packaging efficiency and manufacturability as well as reduce risk of immunogenicity over the first-generation construct,” Suyash Prasad, Chief Medical Officer of Taysha (TSHA) noted. The next-generation construct is set to reach a pivotal trial in 2022, he added.
